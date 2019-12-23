Thieves target vehicles in Pawtucket parking lot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One car is without tires and another has a broken window after they were hit by brazen thieves outside a Pawtucket apartment complex early Monday morning.

Surveillance footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows a flatbed pickup truck driving down South Union Street around 1:45 a.m. and entering the Slater Cotton Mill parking lot. The truck then exits the wrong way onto Pine Street, which is a one-way street.

Moments later, the same truck could again be seen driving the wrong way on Pine Street before stopping for about five minutes. Then, the footage shows at least two suspects running into the parking lot.

Lastly, the video shows the truck coming back without headlights and driving off with the suspects.

Photo: Alexandra Leslie/WPRI-TV

Later Monday morning, a tenant reported that one of the windows of their Toyota Rav 4 was smashed and items were stolen from inside while another tenant said the tires were stolen off their Ford Explorer.

A report has been filed with Pawtucket police, who are working to identify the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (401) 727-9100.