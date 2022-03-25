LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten apartments had to be evacuated Friday after a fire started on the first floor of an apartment building in Lincoln.

Manville Fire Chief Robert Bradley said they were called to Spring Street just before 11 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor window.

No one was home in the unit where the fire started, according to Bradley, so firefighters had to get the keys to get inside the locked apartment.

Once inside, crews had limited visibility since smoke covered the unit from floor to ceiling.

The chief said tenants in the neighboring apartments didn’t realize there was a fire, despite the alarm going off, but they were able to get everyone out safely.

One resident had two oxygen tanks, which had to quickly be removed from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames before they spread to the adjoining apartments. Bradley said with restoration efforts, the unit where the fire took place will be livable again.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced tenants.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.