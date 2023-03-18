LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Spelling Bee was held at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday morning.

The event, which was held in person for the first time since the pandemic, had 20 spellers, grades 4-8, across the state.

12 New anchor Kim Kalunian once again served as the official pronouncer.

Wow! After multiple heart-pounding rounds at the RI Spelling Bee with three final spellers, Penelope Sargeant, 14, came out on top by correctly spelling “telegnosis” and “interpellate!” Congrats to all who competed in the Bee! pic.twitter.com/r9UgkDa5Eu — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) March 18, 2023

Penelope Sargeant, 14, who is an 8th grader at St. Margaret School in East Providence took home the prize of the top speller in the state.

After multiple rounds with the final three spellers, Penelope correctly spelled “telegnosis” and “interpellate.”

Penelope will now represent Rhode Island at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this spring.