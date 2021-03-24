Teens being tried as adults in shooting death of 17-year-old Woonsocket girl

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI0 ─ Two teens faced a judge Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Woonsocket two years ago.

Craig Robinson and Quinton St. Pierre, both 19, pleaded not guilty to their alleged roles in the shooting death of Nyasia Williams-Thomas in December 2019.

Williams-Thomas was sitting in her car with two other people, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, when she was shot and killed, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Investigators said Williams-Thomas was not the intended target, and the suspects were actually after the young boy who was with her.

Even though both Robinson and St. Pierre were minors when Williams-Thomas was killed, the AG’s office said they are being tried as adults.

Robinson and St. Pierre are charged with murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and a series of firearms violations. Both men are due back in court for a pre-trial hearing in June.

A third suspect, identified as Jose Ortiz Martinez, was indicted last year and remains held without bail.

