CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman were arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Central Falls.

Evelyn Aponte, of West Warwick, and the teenager are both facing several charges including felony assault, according to Central Falls police.

Police said they were called to the area of 1000 Broad St. around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find a Pawtucket man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

In addition to felony assault, the teen suspect was arraigned in family court on charges of using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a minor, firing in a compact area, conspiracy, and disorderly conduct

Aponte is charged with felony assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and conspiracy. Court records show a no-contact order was issued at her arraignment and she’s due back in court in September.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Central Falls police at (401) 727-7411 or leave an anonymous tip at (401) 727-7420.