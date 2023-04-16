PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have arrested a teenager after they say he stabbed a man on Saturday evening.

According to a release, police were called to Lilac St. for a report of a disturbance on the street.

When they arrived, they were pointed to a vehicle that was taking of from the scene.

When officers were able to stop the vehicle, they found the driver had a laceration to his arm.

The victim, only being identified as a 30-year-old man, told police that he was stabbed on Lilac St.

He was then take to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his wounds.

Officers were later able to take a 17-year-old into custody related to the incident.

The teen, who is not being identified, is being charged with felony assault, weapons other than firearms prohibited and disorderly conduct.

He is currently being held at the Rhode Island Training School before a court hearing on Monday.