1  of  2
Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News Vice President Mike Pence, federal officials brief reporters on Trump administration’s efforts against coronavirus
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Teen boys charged in Burrillville with robbery, assault and extortion

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Burrillville arrested two teenage boys last week, following the arrest of a third teenage boy back in January, all in connection with an incident involving a female.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy within minutes of each other around 6 a.m. Friday. Both were charged with second-degree robbery, assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault, extortion and blackmail, and conspiracy. Both boys were arraigned at family court and released on home confinement.

The boy arrested in January, who is also 16 years old, now faces those same charges in addition to his original charges related to distributing child pornography. A police investigation found he was allegedly convincing juvenile girls to send him naked photos of themselves and would then extort and harass them.

Parent Guide: Preventing Sextortion » | Teens and Sexting »

Police said a female victim helped make the connection between the cases. She told officers about an incident where she had been forcibly held down by the teenage suspects, who demanded her cell phone and password to access photos. If she refused, they told her they were going to sexually assault her.

The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests could follow, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com