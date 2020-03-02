Teen boys charged in Burrillville with robbery, assault and extortion

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Burrillville arrested two teenage boys last week, following the arrest of a third teenage boy back in January, all in connection with an incident involving a female.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy within minutes of each other around 6 a.m. Friday. Both were charged with second-degree robbery, assault with intent to commit first-degree sexual assault, extortion and blackmail, and conspiracy. Both boys were arraigned at family court and released on home confinement.

The boy arrested in January, who is also 16 years old, now faces those same charges in addition to his original charges related to distributing child pornography. A police investigation found he was allegedly convincing juvenile girls to send him naked photos of themselves and would then extort and harass them.

Police said a female victim helped make the connection between the cases. She told officers about an incident where she had been forcibly held down by the teenage suspects, who demanded her cell phone and password to access photos. If she refused, they told her they were going to sexually assault her.

The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests could follow, police said.