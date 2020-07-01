Teacher’s assistant, camp counselor charged with indecent solicitation of a minor

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A teacher’s assistant at Mount Hope High School in Bristol and counselor at Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth was arrested Wednesday as a result of an investigation by the Rhode Island Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Alexander Carlson, 26, of Lincoln, was charged with two counts each of indecent solicitation of a minor and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor, according to R.I. State Police.

Police say Carlson engaged in a series of communications with a person whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, during which he allegedly sent indecent material to the person and solicited her to engage in sexual activity.

Detectives executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at Carlson’s Beverly Drive home and seized several pieces of digital media, which will be forensically examined.

Carlson was arraigned Wednesday morning and issued $5,000 surety bail with an order to have no unsupervised contact with minors and limited use of the internet.

Police say there’s no evidence of any involvement with children at Mount Hope or Camp Ramsbottom.

Carlson has been a special education TA at the school since December 2019 and a counselor at the camp since 2012, according to police.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the ICAC Task Force at (401) 921-1170.