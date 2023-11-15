SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to clean up the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck in Smithfield.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Putnam Pike and Sanderson Road. Deputy Fire Chief Michael Dexter told 12 News a “cesspool truck” came around the corner and tipped over.

Tanker truck tipped over on Putnam Pike and Sanderson Road in Smithfield (Photo: Alexandra Leslie/WPRI-TV)

No one was injured.

The truck contained about 2,000 gallons of gray water, some of which leaked out, along with diesel fuel and oil, according to Dexter.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and a cleanup company responded to help contain the runoff. Dexter said the truck will have to be emptied before they can up-right it.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.