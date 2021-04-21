SUV crashes into Pawtucket building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Pawtucket building late Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Exchange Street.

The people involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash caused traffic to back up in the area and Exchange Street had to be temporarily closed, but the roadway has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear. Police said no surrounding buildings have surveillance cameras installed.