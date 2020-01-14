Suspects’ phones, social media offer clues in Jan. 1 murder, say police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police compiled a stack of details from the smartphones and social media of a couple accused of killing a Pawtucket woman in the days following the murder, according to court documents. Pawtucket detectives said the victim’s son suspected his ex-girlfriend was responsible.

Officers were called to 100 Baxter St. on New Year’s Day and found Cheryl Smith, 54, with numerous gunshot wounds; she later died. Officers wrote affidavits about conversations they had with Smith’s family members including her son, Leonard Troufield.

Troufield, 22, believed his ex-girlfriend, Shaylyn Moran, 18, and her new boyfriend, Jack Doherty, 23, could have committed the attack. He showed officers screenshots of text messages from Moran including one reading, “I’ll kill you.”

As detectives continued their investigation, they obtained search warrants for Moran’s and Doherty’s cell phones, social media accounts, and accounts for rideshare services.

A photo Doherty posted to Facebook showed him lying in bed with Moran, with the caption, “We some fighters and some shooters.” It was posted shortly after the shooting was reported, detectives said.

Police soon learned the couple was staying at a room at the Hampton Inn on George Street and went there to take them into custody. Officers found blood on the sheets of the bed along with an unmarked bottle containing various pills.

They also seized three cell phones, two of which belonged to Doherty.

During a police interview, another affidavit says, Doherty admitted he’d taken a rideshare to Baxter Street then run to a pharmacy after the shooting, where he got another ride back to the hotel room.

Smith was an employee of the Heritage Park YMCA’s childcare center and was considered a dedicated member of the community.

Both Moran and Doherty are being held without bail and are due back before a District Court judge Thursday for bail hearings.