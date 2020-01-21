Suspected car thief due in court after 4-vehicle crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Woonsocket man arrested Monday after police said he stole a car and crashed into three other vehicles in Cumberland is facing several charges.

Jonathan Winiarski is due in Providence District Court on charges of larceny over $1,500, driving without a license, and a Superior Court bench warrant.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine said Winiarski was driving a Toyota Camry that was reported stolen from the Dunkin’ on Cumberland Street in Woonsocket when he crashed into three other vehicles on Mendon Road in Cumberland.

Lemoine said following the crash, Winiarski ran from the scene. K-9 Aspen and officers eventually tracked him down on Olive Street and took him into custody.

Winiarski was treated for minor injuries at Landmark Medical Center, according to Lemoine.

