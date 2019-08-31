Suspect wanted in Pawtucket bank robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery Saturday morning.

Investigators released surveillance photos of a man they said robbed the Citizens Bank at 539 Smithfield Ave. in Pawtucket around 9:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described him as a black man wearing a black or dark colored t-shirt, khaki pants and black sneakers. He appeared to have a black scarf wrapped around his neck and head, and was also wearing aviator glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pawtucket Major Crime Unit at 727-9100 ext. 700 or ext. 818.