Suspect in Pawtucket stabbing attack held without bail

Blackstone Valley

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man charged with stabbing a younger man and a woman back in May has been ordered held without bail after he was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month.

Daniel Greene, 55, faced a judge Wednesday morning at Providence Superior Court. On Aug. 1, a Providence County grand jury returned an indictment for Greene on a list of charges including assault with intent to commit murder and a count of domestic assault with intent to commit murder.

Police had been called to a home on Sterry Street on May 16, finding the 24-year-old man outside the home with multiple stab wounds from his head to his arms. Inside was the 52-year-old woman, who also had several stab wounds and was having difficulty breathing.

A prosecutor noted in court Wednesday that Greene has prior felony convictions and if he’s convicted in this case, he’ll face a harsher sentence for being a habitual offender.

He’s due back in court Sept. 30 for a pre-trial conference.

