Suspect in Pawtucket double stabbing surrenders to police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man suspected of stabbing two other men during an argument in Pawtucket faced a judge on Thursday.

Jonathan Almonte, 27, was arraigned on two counts of felony assault and battery after he turned himself in, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher LeFort.

The stabbing took place on the night of Saturday, Dec. 21, at a home on Sumner Street. Police said Almonte had gone there to confront his ex-girlfriend about her having a new boyfriend and they got into an argument.

When two men tried to intervene, Almonte allegedly pulled out a knife and started stabbing them. The men, ages 25 and 33, were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds to their necks and backs, according to police, while Almonte fled before officers arrived on scene.

Almonte’s bail was set at $20,000 with surety and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims. He’s due back in court on March 26 for a pre-arraignment conference.