Man who ran from New Year’s crash that killed fianceé held on $50K bail

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed his fianceé on New Year’s Day faced a judge Tuesday.

Gregory Miller, 42, turned himself in to police Monday afternoon soon after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Investigators believe Miller was behind the wheel when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and hit two telephone poles before landing on its roof.

The crash killed 34-year-old Nanleomariz Albizu, who was ejected from the vehicle and found lying in the middle of the roadway.

Miller, who investigators believe ran off on foot immediately after the crash, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.

Albizu’s family tells 12 News that, prior to the crash, the couple was celebrating New Year’s Eve at Twin River Casino.

Miller was arraigned Tuesday, where a judge ordered him ordered held on $50,000 surety bail. The judge also said that Miller is not allowed to drive if he posts bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.

This was the second deadly crash to occur in Rhode Island on New Year’s Day. An hour earlier, a 17-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick.