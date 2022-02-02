Suspect in deadly Pawtucket stabbing held without bail

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man accused of stabbing another man to death faced a judge Wednesday morning.

Michael J. Alvarado, 22, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge and ordered held without bail.

The victim of Tuesday night’s stabbing was revealed in court to be Ferdinand Reyes.

According to Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DeRosa, the incident stemmed from a fight near Star Wine Liquors on West Avenue.

The store’s owner told 12 News he heard a commotion and went outside to find two men hovering over Reyes. The men ran off and the owner went back inside to call 911, he said, but when he returned, the victim was gone too.

The owner said he found Reyes around the corner and helped him as much as he could until an ambulance arrived, but later learned he succumbed to his injuries.

Pawtucket police have not yet released any information regarding the investigation.

The stabbing was the third homicide in the city in less than two weeks.

Tune in to 12 News at Noon for more details from court.