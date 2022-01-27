Suspect in deadly Pawtucket shooting held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man suspected of shooting and killing one man and wounding another outside a Pawtucket cigar lounge faced a judge Thursday morning.

Trequan Baker, 29, was arrested Wednesday after the Cranston Police Department’s Flock Safety cameras spotted his vehicle, which they said matched the description of the shooting suspect’s vehicle.

Baker is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Qudus Kafo outside Fab City Cigar Lounge early Monday morning.

Bruno Vaz, 37, was also wounded in the shooting, police said.

According to prosecutors, video surveillance inside and outside of the lounge allegedly showed Baker was involved in a fight. It also captured audio of gunshots and a flash from a gun.

Prosecutors added that .40 caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

Baker was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Feb. 9.

Jamieson Mills, a close friend of Kafo’s, described him as “one in a billion.” He also said Kafo wasn’t looking for trouble the night he died.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” Mills added. “I’m going to miss him. We’re all going to miss him.”

The Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners ordered the cigar lounge to remain closed until Feb. 9, when they’ll reevaluate whether it will be allowed to reopen.

According to police, officers have been called to FabCity nearly 200 times since 2019, including 114 last year alone. Of the calls last year, police said 57 were for security checks and 24 were for liquor establishment checks.

So far this year, police have responded to the lounge nine times, with the most serious call being Monday’s homicide.

12 News reached out to the cigar lounge’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.