Suspect in deadly Lincoln crash surrenders to police

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket man wanted in connection with a deadly crash in Lincoln on New Year’s Day turned himself in Monday afternoon, according to police.

Gregory Miller, 42, is accused of causing the crash that killed 34-year-old Nanleomariz Albizu early Saturday morning.

Police said Miller was driving when, for reasons unknown, then vehicle left the roadway, went airborne and hit two telephone poles before landing on its roof.

Miller ran off on foot immediately following the crash, according to police, leaving Albizu, who’d been ejected from the car, lying in the roadway.

Police said Miller is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Albizu’s family tells 12 News she was a teacher in Providence and that Miller was her boyfriend.

This was the second deadly crash to occur in Rhode Island on New Year’s Day. An hour earlier, a 17-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick.