LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced updated charges Tuesday against the alleged driver in a drunk-driving crash that killed one of his passengers and seriously injured another.

Christopher Vincent, 25, of Watertown, Massachusetts, now faces several felony counts out of Providence Superior Court including driving under the influence resulting in death.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Rhode Island State Police responded to a single-car crash on Route 146 North at the intersection with Route 116. A car had hit the barrier, causing the front-seat passenger to go through the windshield.

That passenger, 22-year-old William Molloy of Ashland, Mass., was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Vincent and the backseat passenger were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The AG’s office said Vincent showed signs of being drunk and refused to submit to field sobriety and blood tests. Police got a search warrant for his blood, which revealed he had a BAC of 0.158 — nearly twice the legal limit — more than three hours after the crash, according to the AG’s office.

Troopers later searched the vehicle and allegedly found more than 55 grams of ephedrine, nearly 3 grams of cocaine, and multiple bottles of alcohol.

In addition to DUI resulting in death, Vincent is also charged with DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, driving to endanger resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a controlled substance, the AG’s office said.

He’s due in court on Aug. 11.