LINCOLN (WPRI) — Police have a suspect in custody after a domestic violence incident prompted a brief standoff in Lincoln Wednesday.

Officers responded to a home on Valley Street after learning that the suspect may have fired a gun during the altercation.

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken to Lincoln PD.

Police surrounded the residence and evacuated some neighbors out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect, who was not yet been identified, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.