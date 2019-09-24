Superintendent: Cumberland teacher was already on leave when he was arrested

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — The superintendent of Cumberland schools sent a message to the community Monday to clarify that an Ashton Elementary teacher was already on leave when he was arrested and charged with child molestation.

In the email, Superintendent Robert Mitchell said the school department received a call in August from Connecticut State Police saying they had launched a criminal investigation into Nicholas Oliveira.

Oliveira, 29, was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to Mitchell. He noted that this was the “exclusive reason” Oliveira was placed on leave and said to his knowledge, Conn. State Police have not charged him with a crime to date.

However, while Oliveira was on leave, Lincoln police took him into custody on two counts of second-degree child molestation. Police allege he engaged in sexual conduct with two girls under the age of 13 on two separate occasions over the past two years.

The two juveniles were known to Oliveira through a family connection, according to police, and the allegations are not related to his position within the school district.

In a statement following Oliveira’s arrest, Mitchell said no Cumberland students were involved and there have been no such allegations reported in town.

On Tuesday, Mitchell also said a drop-in center for students and families in need of support will be open until 5 p.m. at Ashton Elementary School.