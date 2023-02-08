PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a stolen car was pulled from the Seekonk River Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV, which was found submerged near Festival Pier, was reported stolen Monday, according to police.

Police said no one was inside the vehicle, and it’s unclear how it ended up in the river.

This is the second time a stolen car has been discovered submerged near the Pawtucket pier in recent months.

Another stolen vehicle was removed from the water last Thanksgiving. Police later learned the submerged car was connected to a Cranston home invasion.

That driver was also nowhere to be found.