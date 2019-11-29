Live Now
State police arrest 2, seize drugs from North Providence home

Blackstone Valley

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police troopers arrested two people after finding a cache of drugs inside a North Providence apartment.

State police say members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force (VFTF) and the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA) seized 47 grams of cocaine, 9 pounds of marijuana and $8,184 in cash from the Adams Street home.

Adam Gallucci, 23, and Heather Marcotte, 22, both of North Providence, are facing charges including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of 1 to 5 kilos of marijuana, and controlled substance conspiracy.

Both were arraigned at the Lincoln state police barracks and held without bail. They’re due in Third Division District Court for a formal arraignment.

