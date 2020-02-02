State Police on the lookout for drunk drivers during the Big Game weekend

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Big Game taking place on Sunday, Rhode Island State Police are looking to make sure that the roads are safe from people drinking and driving.

Last year, with the Patriots playing, troopers were called to 78 crashes on the highway.

“The public is going to see a lot of marked and unmarked patrols out on the roadways this weekend,” said RISP Sgt. Erik Yanyar. “They’re going to be targeting aggressive driving, texting while driving, no seat belts, and then of course intoxicated driving or driving under the influence of alcohol.”

The Pats may not be playing this year, but that’s not stopping people from having parties, or going to the bar to watch.

Police want to make sure the night ends on a fun note, and not with tragedy on the roads. They’ll be out, looking for the telltale signs of drunk driving.

“It could be either speed, aggressive driving, it could also be something with someone that’s driving too slow. They don’t have their headlights on, they’re straddling the lanes, they’re veering off into the breakdown lane, they’re following too close. There’s really a number of factors that we look at and if those come into sight of a trooper, you’re probably going to get stopped,” said Yanyar.

State police added that they issued more than 300 citations, including nine DUI’s last year. They suggest designating a sober drive before going out, or utilizing a rideshare option.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving advise to save the numbers to local taxi companies on your phone and never get in a car with a driver who has been drinking.

Also, if you see something suspicious on the road, you are asked to call 911.