LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident.

Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he lost control, crashing the vehicle.

The front passenger, identified as 22-year-old William Molloy, of Ashland, Mass., died as a result of his injuries.

The operator and rear seat passenger were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, Mass. was arrested.

He is facing several charges including Driving Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs, Death Resulting; Driving Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs, Serious Bodily Injury; Driving to Endanger, Death Resulting; and Driving to Endanger, Resulting in Personal Injury.

The accident is still under investigation.