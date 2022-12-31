LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a deadly DUI crash that happened in Lincoln early Saturday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to Rt. 146 North, just past Rt. 116 for a report of an accident.
Police say the driver was going north on Rt. 146 when he lost control, crashing the vehicle.
The front passenger, identified as 22-year-old William Molloy, of Ashland, Mass., died as a result of his injuries.
The operator and rear seat passenger were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, Mass. was arrested.
He is facing several charges including Driving Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs, Death Resulting; Driving Under the Influence of Liquor or Drugs, Serious Bodily Injury; Driving to Endanger, Death Resulting; and Driving to Endanger, Resulting in Personal Injury.
The accident is still under investigation.