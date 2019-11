LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police Monday released the name of the driver killed in a Sunday morning crash in Lincoln.

Rhode Island State Police said Eric Sampson, 42, of Woonsocket was traveling south on Route 146 shortly before 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway near Breakneck Hill Road and struck a tree.

Police said Sampson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he succumbed to his injuries.

They said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.