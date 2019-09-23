State police arrest Lincoln man, say he didn’t pay employees’ wages

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — After an investigation, Rhode Island State Police arrested David Pelino, 42, of Lincoln Friday on charges he failed to pay wages to former employees of his business, Bright Sky Solar, LLC.

The Office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Department of Labor and Training also took part in the investigation.

Pelino is accused of failing to pay $7,000 worth of wages to four employees during 2018. His official charges include failing to make payment on separation by employer, issuing a fraudulent check under $1,500, and issuing a fraudulent check over $1,500.

Since the investigation started, it’s believed Pelino did pay one of the four employees in full, and partially paid back two others, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Monday.

After the arrest Monday, Pelino was arraigned at state police headquarters and released on $5,000 personal recognizance.

Neronha’s office said it and the other agencies are committed to fighting wage theft.

“For too long, an underground economy in which employees are misclassified as independent contractors or otherwise denied the wages and benefits they are fairly owed has been allowed to exist in Rhode Island, with little interference,” said Neronha. “Wage theft not only harms employees denied the money they are owed, but also those employers who compensate their workers fairly and do play by the rules.”