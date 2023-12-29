WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was stabbed in the leg at Ocean State Job Lot in Woonsocket Friday afternoon.

The suspect fled the scene which led to a police chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect hit a vehicle. Two sisters inside were transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The suspect also hit a Woonsocket Police cruiser during the pursuit. No officers were injured.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle rolled over on the corner of Providence and Ballou streets. Police had to break the windshield in order to remove the suspect from the car.

According to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates, the suspect was arrested and transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

This is an active investigation. The cause of the incident as well as any charges are unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.