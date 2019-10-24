Sports the likely focus for redeveloping McCoy, downtown Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The committee reviewing proposals for redeveloping McCoy Stadium and downtown Pawtucket will be aiming towards developing sports attractions for the area, according to Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

The McCoy Stadium and Pawtucket Downtown RFP Review Committee met Thursday morning behind closed doors at the R.I. Commerce Corporation headquarters to consider the six proposals that have been submitted. Two proposals included baseball use, two on soccer stadiums, and two focused on music or family entertainment venues.

“We do believe that an athletic component, a sports component, is likely to emerge as one of the elements in the revitalized Pawtucket,” Pryor said. He added that the committee is hoping to narrow down the concepts in the coming weeks as well as zero in on likely companies or organizations to partner with.

The Pawtucket Red Sox are leaving Rhode Island and McCoy—their home for fifty years—after the 2020 season to move to a new ballpark being built in Worcester, Mass.

For her part, Gov. Gina Raimondo has stated her commitment to recruiting a new pro sports entity for McCoy.