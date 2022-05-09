MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket resident could face charges after a crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Smithfield woman.

The victim was identified Monday by Massachusetts State Police as Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, of Smithfield.

According to police, Dolbashian was driving on I-495 North just before 3 a.m. Saturday when her car was hit head on by an SUV heading in the wrong direction on the highway.

Dolbashian died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Pawtucket resident, was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are now conducting an investigation, which police said will determine whether the Pawtucket man will be charged in the crash.