Silver Alert issued for missing Woonsocket man, 86

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from his home on Madeleine Avenue in Woonsocket.

Paul Fannings, 86, was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Fannings stands 5-foot-6, weighs around 195 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police are concerned about his well-being due to unspecified heath issues.

Police said Fannings is known to frequent hardware stores.

He drives a green 2001 Ford Ranger pickup truck with Rhode Island combination plate 91985.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woonsocket Police Department at (401) 766-1212.