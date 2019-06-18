Silver Alert issued for missing Pawtucket man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Pawtucket man who’s been missing since Sunday morning.

Felix Colon, 58, was last seen in the area of Heaton Street, according to police, and may be in danger due to health issues.

Police said Colon only speaks Spanish and may not respond to his name. They also noted that he’s likely to hide.

Colon stands 5-foot-6, weighs around 155 pounds and has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray pants and red sandals, according to police.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts is asked to call Pawtucket police at (401) 727-9100.