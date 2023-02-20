PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are searching for a 71-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Joao Silva was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Beechwood Avenue, police said. They’re concerned about his well-being due to health issues.

Silva stands 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs around 134 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and black Adidas slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pawtucket police at (401) 727-9100.