NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 71-year-old North Smithfield man who may be endangered.

Keith Gebler was last seen in the area of Booth Pond Way around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Gebler may be driving an orange 2019 Chevy Equinox with Rhode Island license plate 1BH559.

Anyone with information on Gebler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Smithfield Police Department by calling (401) 762-1212.