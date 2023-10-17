CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing out of Central Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The Central Falls Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Robert Conover, 70, who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Eben Brown Lane.

Conover is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing blue pajama bottoms and is now clean shaven.

Police believe Conover is endangered. Anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411.