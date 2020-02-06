Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Silver Alert issued for missing Central Falls woman, 76

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Central Falls Police Department

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police are looking for the public’s help as they try to locate a woman reported missing on Thursday.

Maria Estrada, 76, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Perry Street, according to police. She was wearing a white and gray zip-up sweater, a white shirt with yellow and blue stripes, light blue sweat pants and white sneakers.

Police say Estrada stands 5-foot-1 and has brown hair and eyes.

They’re concerned about her well-being because she uses a walker and a cane to get around, both of which were found at her home.

Anyone with information is urged to call Central Falls police at (401) 727-7411.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com