Silver Alert issued for missing Central Falls woman, 76

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police are looking for the public’s help as they try to locate a woman reported missing on Thursday.

Maria Estrada, 76, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Perry Street, according to police. She was wearing a white and gray zip-up sweater, a white shirt with yellow and blue stripes, light blue sweat pants and white sneakers.

Police say Estrada stands 5-foot-1 and has brown hair and eyes.

They’re concerned about her well-being because she uses a walker and a cane to get around, both of which were found at her home.

Anyone with information is urged to call Central Falls police at (401) 727-7411.