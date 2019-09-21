Silver Alert issued for missing Central Falls man

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Central Falls.

Police say Juan Marty Garcia, 60, was last seen on Hendricks Street Saturday morning.

He is 5’9″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt and white and green shorts.

They believe him to be endangered because of physical and/or mental health issues

Marty Garcia went missing in 2017 and was later found in Kennedy Plaza in Providence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Falls police at 727-7411.

