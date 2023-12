CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

Police say 93 year-old Fredrick Mumford was last seen on Scott Rd., wearing a dark jacket and dark jeans.

He is described as 5’10”, weighs 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

They said Mumford may be driving a 2024 white F-350 pickup truck with license plate 36029.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland Police Department at 333-2500.