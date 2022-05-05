CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police are searching for a man who’s been reported missing.

Jose Almeida, 79, was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, police said, adding that they’re concerned about his well-being due to unspecified health issues.

Almeida was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, sweater vest and dark blue pants, according to police. He’s described as a white man who stands 5-foot-6, weighs around 170 pounds, and has silver hair and brown eyes.

Police said Almeida went missing earlier this week and was found on I-495 in Marlborough, Mass.

He drives a silver Ford Focus with Rhode Island registration ME611.

Anyone with information on Almeida’s whereabouts is asked to call (401) 333-2500.