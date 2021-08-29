‘Shop with a Cop’ event pairs C.F. officers with students

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A “Shop with a Cop” event was held today, pairing Central Falls police officers with students to shop for school supplies.

Each student was armed with a $100 gift card to use at the Walmart on Silver Spring Street in Providence, buying items like clothes, notebooks and pens and pencils.

This is the first time that this event took place with officers from Central Falls. It was made possible by Communities for People FCCP and a partnership with Walmart.

Students in Central Falls began their school year last Friday.

