‘She was never afraid’: Friends remember nurse killed in hit-and-run

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An off-duty nurse pulled up to the scene of a rollover crash this past weekend to help those involved, only to get hit and killed herself.

Jennifer Toscano, 34, was struck by a car driven by Luis Baez, 22, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Baez was charged with three felonies: driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. Police also said he had an expired license.

When Baez was arraigned Monday via videoconference, Toscano’s friends and fellow nurses gathered outside court.

“She was really a light in this world,” Aponi Crosby said. “Her life was taken so stupidly.”

As for Toscano stopping to help, her friends said they wouldn’t have expected anything else.

“That is the Jen that everybody knows,” a friend named Sabrina added. “Whatever is happening, she is the first one to be out in the middle of it. She was never afraid.”

According to police, Toscano was driving on I-95 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she spotted a rollover crash near Exit 30 in Pawtucket. She was able to help get a passenger to safety before she was hit, police said.

Baez left the scene but police said they were able to track him down a short time later. The front end of his vehicle was damaged and investigators found human hair attached to it.

Baez then failed a field sobriety test and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.14 – nearly twice the legal limit.

Baez was granted $45,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court in February.