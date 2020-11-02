‘She was never afraid’: Friends remember nurse killed in hit-and-run

Blackstone Valley

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An off-duty nurse pulled up to the scene of a rollover crash this past weekend to help those involved, only to get hit and killed herself.

Jennifer Toscano, 34, was struck by a car driven by Luis Baez, 22, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Baez was charged with three felonies: driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. Police also said he had an expired license.

When Baez was arraigned Monday via videoconference, Toscano’s friends and fellow nurses gathered outside court.

“She was really a light in this world,” Aponi Crosby said. “Her life was taken so stupidly.”

As for Toscano stopping to help, her friends said they wouldn’t have expected anything else.

“That is the Jen that everybody knows,” a friend named Sabrina added. “Whatever is happening, she is the first one to be out in the middle of it. She was never afraid.”

According to police, Toscano was driving on I-95 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when she spotted a rollover crash near Exit 30 in Pawtucket. She was able to help get a passenger to safety before she was hit, police said.

Baez left the scene but police said they were able to track him down a short time later. The front end of his vehicle was damaged and investigators found human hair attached to it.

Baez then failed a field sobriety test and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.14 – nearly twice the legal limit.

Baez was granted $45,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court in February.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour