Sex offender to serve 19 years in prison on child porn charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A Woonsocket man who had been previously convicted of child molestation and child pornography has been sentenced to more than 19 years behind bars after being arrested on additional child pornography charges.

After receiving a tip in 2015 about Jason Boudreau, 47, police seized several digital media storage devices and a cellphone while searching his home, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said a forensic examination of those devices revealed Boudreau had accessed and viewed 677 images of child pornography in a two-month period.

Following the discovery, a warrant was issued for Boudreau’s arrest. A month later, prosecutors said police located Boudreau in Branford, Connecticut with another cellphone containing more than 100 images of child pornography.

This isn’t the first time Boudreau has been in trouble with the law.

Prosecutors said Boudreau was previously convicted on previous child porn charges, as well as a simple assault charge stemming from an incident with an 11-year-old child.

In addition to his most recent sentence, Boudreau will have a lifetime of federal supervised release and will be subject to searches by law enforcement of his home, workplace, computer and vehicle without reasonable suspicion.