CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people were injured Saturday night after a fireworks accident in Cumberland.

According to State Fire Marshal Tim McLaughlin, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the CumberlandFest when it appeared a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air.

He said the shell then hit the ground, then bounced and hit several people.

In all, three adults and four children were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for minor burns.

McLaughlin said the while incident was accidental, it is still under investigation.