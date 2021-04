PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A serious crash on I-95 in Pawtucket caused delays for the Thursday morning commute.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway just before Exit 27 blocking both the left and center lanes.

Rhode Island State Police and the Medical Examiner were on scene.

One car that was heavily damaged has been towed from the scene.

State Police have not released information about injuries.