Search underway for Pawtucket shooting suspect, 1 injured

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old man was shot in Pawtucket Tuesday evening.

Officials responded to 69 Talcott Ave. around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say a suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt was seen running from the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Michael Cioe at 401-727-9100 ext. 758.