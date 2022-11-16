NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a North Smithfield man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier tells 12 News the 62-year-old has been missing since 2:30 p.m.
Chartier said the missing man was last seen walking around his house on Mattity Road.
The man walks with a cane and is likely wearing a hoodie, according to Chartier.
Chartier said they’re concerned for the man’s well-being and have been searching the woods near his home for hours.