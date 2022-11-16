NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a North Smithfield man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier tells 12 News the 62-year-old has been missing since 2:30 p.m.

Chartier said the missing man was last seen walking around his house on Mattity Road.

#NEW North Smithfield’s fire chief tells me they’re searching for a 62-yr-old man, missing since 2:30pm, last seen walking near his home on Mattity Road. I’m told he walks with a cane & was wearing a sweatshirt, so they’re concerned for his well-being as the temps drop. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/8U21PHCBZA — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) November 16, 2022

The man walks with a cane and is likely wearing a hoodie, according to Chartier.

Chartier said they’re concerned for the man’s well-being and have been searching the woods near his home for hours.