NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The search is on for a North Smithfield man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier tells 12 News the 62-year-old has been missing since 2:30 p.m.

Chartier said the missing man was last seen walking around his house on Mattity Road.

The man walks with a cane and is likely wearing a hoodie, according to Chartier.

Chartier said they’re concerned for the man’s well-being and have been searching the woods near his home for hours.

