Search continues for missing Pawtucket man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to search for a Pawtucket man who’s now been missing more than a week.

Felix Colon, 58, left his Heaton Street home around 11 a.m. on June 16 and hasn’t been seen nor heard from by his family since, according to police. They’re concerned about Colon’s well-being because he suffers from mental health issues.

Police said Colon stands around 5-foot-8, weighs approximately 160 pounds, and has black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray pants and red sandals.

Colon only speaks Spanish, according to police, and may not respond to his name.

Anyone who sees Colon or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pawtucket police at (401) 727-9100 or their local police department.