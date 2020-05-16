Rustic Drive-In now open for the season; first three showings already sold out

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When moviegoers pulled into the Rustic Drive-In Friday night, they were more than ready for a late-night showing.

“I’m just excited to see a movie,” Andrea Spitznagel told Eyewitness News.

The drive-in’s first weekend of the season, which includes three double-features, is already sold out. On Friday, moviegoers from near and far, all itching to get out of the house, flocked to the North Smithfield location as soon as it opened its gates.

The outdoor theater, located off Route 146, opened under new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes moviegoers wearing masks and socially distancing, as well as additional safety protocols for purchasing concessions and using the bathroom.

Director of Operations Melony Forcier tells Eyewitness News that the restrictions are in place to keep everyone safe.

“We hope we get it right and we’re going to do the best we can to do exactly that,” Forcier said.

Renee Avilla was thankful that she was able to purchase tickets for her and her three young kids before they sold out.

She said it’s one of the first nights her family has been able to go out together since the pandemic began.

“They gave you a hand out of rules when you walked in, so it’s very clear and it seems like everybody is following what they ask them to do,” Avilla said.

The Misquamicut Drive-In also opened Friday night, however, the owners opted to not offer concessions.

