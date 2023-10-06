LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Route 146 is back open after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) cleared the scene of a crash that affected travel on both sides of the highway.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday near the Wilbur Road overpass in Lincoln. According to Rhode Island State Police, a pickup truck towing a large log splitter jackknifed and blocked both southbound lanes, while the log splitter landed on the guardrail and jutted out into the left northbound lane.

The driver, a 35-year-old Cumberland man, told police he lost control after the trailer began to fishtail. Police said he was cited for failure to maintain control.

All three lanes reopened by about 4 p.m. after the truck and trailer were towed away.

No injuries were reported.